There's a new fun ride at the Top of the Rock in Rockefeller Center, New York City, called "The Beam" ✨. You recreate the iconic classic photo of the construction workers sitting on the steel beam. Would you do this? pic.twitter.com/wbqDMeRwYo— NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) November 30, 2023 Recreate the legendary "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photograph at Top of the Rock's newest experience, The Beam, opening tomorrow, December 1 🌆Swipe left for a sneak peek, then book your tickets now: https://t.co/kZ6jMjeAqx pic.twitter.com/wKDW0vJVuO— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 30, 2023 The original 1932 photograph of construction workers eating lunch on a steel beam 850 feet above ground. | Public Domain