Watch: Chennai residents rescued in boats, choppers distribute food supplies, city remains flooded Residents are grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, with no power and severe waterlogging. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Indian Air Force Chetak Helicopters dropping food & water packets at flooded localities in north &south parts of #chennai4x Chetak Helos from #IndianAirForce station Tambaram dropped ~2500 food packets #Chennai #chennaicyclone #ChennaiFloods #chennairains #ChennaiFlood pic.twitter.com/52a7jC6kQx— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 6, 2023 #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several streets in Chennai submerged after heavy rainfall, boat rescue operations underway(Visuals from AGS Colony, Velachery) pic.twitter.com/JFeXIEQWo5— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023 #WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Food being distributed to people who're staying in the waterlogged areas(Visuals from Arumbakkam) pic.twitter.com/nUsv5LHAa6— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023 #WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Water being distributed to people whose houses are submerged(Visuals from AGS Colony, Velachery) pic.twitter.com/RuvbXhjUF6— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023 #WATCH | Heavy waterlogging in Chennai's Arumbakkam area in the aftermath of #CycloneMichuang pic.twitter.com/KG9IeYuYss— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023 என்னா மனுஷன்யா 👌👌👌❤ pic.twitter.com/ERNy1U0rDo— சங்கர் ரஜினி ரசிகன் 🔥 🔥 (@sankarguruu) December 6, 2023 Chennai Floods Update!MUNUSAMY THOTTAM 3RD STREET,OLD WASHERMENPET#WhatNonsense_is_this_DMK #tnrains #chennairains #Michaungcyclone #ChennaiFlood #Pallikaranai #ChennaiFloods2023 #Tamilnadu #Velachery #Stalin @SavukkuOfficial @MuthaleefAbdul pic.twitter.com/SaOAAPe2W2— Savukku Media (@Savukkumedia) December 6, 2023 We are sinking by the minute. No electricity, and absolutely no possible route of evacuation. Unless the water from the street is pumped out, we are trapped inside ourbuilding.Please pass on this message and stay safe.📍Brindavan Street, Mylapore #cyclonemichaung #ChennaiFloods pic.twitter.com/oaLTHPIwNP— Pooja_Queen_Love♥💛 (@POOJAQUEEN_999K) December 6, 2023 #Velachery to #Taramani Route ClosedKindly avoid, it was fully flooded from Velachery Railway Station Riad itself.Velachery Bridge also got jammed.Ppl's r rescuing by Rescue teams using boats.#Chennai #ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/mTtg4u7HWr— Vignesh (@Vignesh58Viki) December 6, 2023 #Velachery Kathiravan Nagar facing severe flooding. 2G intermittent internet, no power, 2000 families suffering. Urgent action needed to drain water! Govt, please help! @chennaicorp @tnpoliceoffl @DMKITwing @Udhaystalin @mkstalin #HelpNeeded pic.twitter.com/6tetm6DxHn— Suresh Jithu (@Suresh_jithu) December 6, 2023 #Velachery still the water level same and no one taken any actions and no one came inside to ask about milk or bread or food .The news channels are showing only where the water level is very low but they are not came inside. We all are waiting waiting still waiting.............. pic.twitter.com/CiqCJMZIhG— S Nethaji (@nethaji101997) December 6, 2023 Around 2000 families - residents of Embassy Residency, Perumbakkam stranded with no rescue teams reaching out since Monday.#ChennaiRains2023 #ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods2023 #ChennaiFloods #CycloneMichuang #Michaung #Michaungcyclone #ChennaiCyclone #MichaungStorm #Chennai pic.twitter.com/5YKjOyWPIk— DT Next (@dt_next) December 6, 2023 This is the street where our pg locates send by my friend. Instead of decreasing the water level has increased half a feet. Don't know when I can return here, But sometimes these kind of things will make us think Villages are heaven.#ChennaiFloods #Velachery #Pallikaranai pic.twitter.com/wmU7WxdI5b— Nandhini J K (@NandhiniJK1) December 6, 2023 Aerial images of some cut-off parts of #chennai, where the #IndianAirForce has dropped food and water, essentials... This is ~40hrs after total stoppage of rainfall... #chennaicyclone #ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/j2NmTfS840— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 6, 2023 #chennai perungudiRescue ops.🛟@NDRF4U@HMOIndia@CMOTamilnadu@AtulKarwal @CBCCHENNAI_MIB @pibchennai @chennaicorp pic.twitter.com/B91je6EYpi— 4 NDRF ARAKKONAM (@04NDRF) December 6, 2023 #ChennaiRains2023 NDRF TEAMRescue operation#3days#NDRF4U Chennai and Suburban@HMOIndia@NDRFHQ @CMOTamilnadu@CBCCHENNAI_MIB @tnsdma @pibchennai @ANI pic.twitter.com/h5RaeoTrXe— 4 NDRF ARAKKONAM (@04NDRF) December 6, 2023 Also Watch: Cyclone Michaung: Streets, homes and airport flooded, cars washed away, in Chennai