Viral Video Watch: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana joins viral 'Moye Moye' social media trend The song is by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) Ayushmann Khurana is definitely addicted to Moye Moye 🤣pic.twitter.com/hcoJfhAsQx— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) November 30, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv) Original #moyemoye trend setters - pic.twitter.com/KFyFOwwjPJ— Varad Muranjan (@sherlockk_3003) December 1, 2023 Play Watch the full song here: