Around the Web Watch: Mahouts inconsolable as they say goodbye to elephant Arjuna who died in the line of duty The famous Mysuru Dasara tusker died after a fight against a wild elephant. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago ಈ ನೋವು ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಬರ್ಬಾರ್ದು ಅನ್ಸುತ್ತೆ.. ಅರ್ಜುನನ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ಇಡೀ ರಾಜ್ಯವೇ ಮರುಗಿದೆ. #Arjuna #Mysore #Mysoredasara #Dasara2023 #elephant pic.twitter.com/Xd1M9DdoLV— Harshith Achrappady (@HAchrappady) December 5, 2023 Play Play