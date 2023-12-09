Around the Web Watch: This Mumbai police station has turned into a home for street dogs thanks to a senior officer Senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar has been providing shelter and food to many stray dogs at the MHB Colony Police Station in Borivali West. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago So I am always proud of Maharashtra Police! 🫡❤️A senior police inspector in Mumbai, Sudhir Kudalkar, has become an unexpected saviour for stray animals, Currently in charge of MHB Colony Police Station in Borivali West, Kudalkar sir is famed for his compassion towards animals.… pic.twitter.com/c2W3rt5Fvz— Ashish (@error040290) December 7, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Kudalkar (@sudhirkudalkar) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Kudalkar (@sudhirkudalkar) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhir Kudalkar (@sudhirkudalkar) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. police dogs Mumbai