Viral Video Watch: Actors Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway reminisce about working together in 'The Devil Wears Prada' The film stars appeared on Variety's Actors. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Is there some reason my coffee isn't here? Has she died or something?"Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt swap memories from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/UXHZ4OCogY— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 "Can you please spell Gabbana?""I'm one stomach flu away from my goal weight."Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt chat about their most-quoted lines from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/tjDtaPrFCc— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 "Oh, I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Do you have some hideous skirt convention to go to?"Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway crack up during their #ActorsOnActors conversation as they remember their favorite lines from "The Devil Wears Prada." https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/9RU91Z9F3m— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway remember shooting one of their favorite "The Devil Wears Prada" scenes, from Blunt's sniffles to that iconic "cube of cheese" line. https://t.co/2qCIRBx6OH pic.twitter.com/A8u17m3Nsq— Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023 Full interview