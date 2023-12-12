Viral Video Watch: Fans of actor Rajinikanth celebrates his 73rd birthday, offers prayers at his temple Rajinikanth’s fans flooded social media with birthday wishes. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Rajinikanth offered prayers at Rajinikanth temple in Madurai on the occasion of his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Ski0udt9sf— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023 #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of Rajinikanth gather outside his residence in Chennai, as the actor celebrates his 73rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/COljHLR0ea— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023 VIDEO | Sweets being distributed outside the house of @rajinikanth in #Chennai as fans wait to get a glimpse of the actor on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/AA6na2Yell— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023 VIDEO | Fans of @rajinikanth gather outside the actor's house in Chennai to wish him on his birthday.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/jdXHmPV4TN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023 #HappyBirthdaySuperstar 💥🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/8leocX7d74— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajinikanth birthday