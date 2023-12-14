Around the Web ‘If I Must Die’: Actor Brian Cox reads poem by Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, killed in Gaza Poet and educator Refaat Alareer wrote the heartbreaking poem during the war in Gaza. Scroll Staff An hour ago Brian Cox reads If I Must Die, by beloved Palestinian poet, teacher and martyr Refaat Alareer. Refaat was killed on December 7th by an Israeli airstrike. This was the last poem he published. pic.twitter.com/sMVocn3nGA— Palestine Festival of Literature (@PalFest) December 12, 2023 If I must die, let it be a tale. #FreePalestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/ODPx3TiH1a— Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gaza Palestine poetry