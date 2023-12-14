Viral Video Watch: Scenes after water tank collapses on passengers at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal Three persons were killed and more than 30 others were injured in the incident. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago At least three persons were killed as an overhead water tank collapsed on the platforms in Burdwan railway station. This is nothing but a sheer negligence by the railways @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/14U0UhOO7S— Samirul Islam (@Samirul65556476) December 13, 2023 Bardhaman station pe pani ka tank toota, nuksaan pahuncha bohot sare logon ko 3 ki hui maut kuch log hospitalized 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UrVx8YFwlQ— Pinki + Utkarsh = #pinkarsh (@iutkarsharma75) December 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. west bengal railways accident