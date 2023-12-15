Viral Video ‘Pritam Singh Zinta was never my name’: Actor Preity Zinta sets the record straight Co-star Bobby Deol used to call her Pritam Singh on the sets of ‘Soldier’ as a joke. Scroll Staff An hour ago Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @thedeol called me Pritam Singh as a… pic.twitter.com/ibImRuMwhj— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bollywood Preity Zinta