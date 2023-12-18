Reading
-
1
Why did the Assam government set bulldozers on the homes of three Kuki families?
-
2
There was great excitement about India’s young population. Why is it a ‘demographic disaster’ now?
-
3
‘Jamal Kudu’: This Iranian folk song inspired the popular song from ‘Animal’ featuring Bobby Deol
-
4
Ramachandra Guha: What will the inauguration of the Ram temple portend for India’s future?
-
5
‘The easiest way to approach history’: Why Ramachandra Guha is curating a new series of biographies
-
6
Start the week with a film: Mothers and daughters just want to have fun in ‘The Persian Version’
-
7
Water droplets from remnants of ancient ocean found in Himalayan mineral deposits
-
8
Youth unemployment is a major problem in India – so why is it absent from national politics?
-
9
To build queer-inclusive and diverse work spaces, companies must do more than wave the pride flag
-
10
Kalinga Literary Festival announces longlists in various categories for its 2023 book awards