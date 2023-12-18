Reading
-
1
Why did the Assam government set bulldozers on the homes of three Kuki families?
-
2
Ramachandra Guha: What will the inauguration of the Ram temple portend for India’s future?
-
3
There was great excitement about India’s young population. Why is it a ‘demographic disaster’ now?
-
4
Fiction: Two brothers rob Indian banks of US $ 700 million, setting off a dangerous chain of events
-
5
‘Jamal Kudu’: This Iranian folk song inspired the popular song from ‘Animal’ featuring Bobby Deol
-
6
Water droplets from remnants of ancient ocean found in Himalayan mineral deposits
-
7
Start the week with a film: Mothers and daughters just want to have fun in ‘The Persian Version’
-
8
Youth unemployment is a major problem in India – so why is it absent from national politics?
-
9
78 more Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament for demanding discussion on security breach
-
10
‘The easiest way to approach history’: Why Ramachandra Guha is curating a new series of biographies