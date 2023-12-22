An emotional Usman Khawaja addresses why he's speaking up for human rights issues this summer ☮️ #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3QDjUWpjgG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2023

“I don’t have any hidden agenda,” Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja said, defending wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. He said it was raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, after the International Cricket Council barred him from wearing shoes with “all lives are equal” written on it. “I don’t have any agenda other than to shine a light on what I feel very passionate and strong about,” he said, arguing that the armband was for a personal bereavement.

Khawaja was charged with breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations on Thursday night, with the ICC claiming he had worn the armband without seeing prior approval from both Cricket Australia and the international governing body.

While the cricketer said he wouldn’t wear an armband during the Boxing Day Test Match next week, he said the ongoing crisis in Gaza has hit him hard. “When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest,” he said. “I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it again. If anything this brings up more negativity towards me…I don’t get anything out of this. I just feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up on this.”

Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed 💕. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future. 🙏🏾 #freedomisahumanright #alllivesareequal pic.twitter.com/HAhbebDbCT — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 18, 2023

