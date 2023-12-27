Reading
1
2023 year ender: The best music in films and web series
2
2023 recap: The best films and web series we watched this year
3
Maharashtra proves race to build new medical colleges is no fix for Indian healthcare
4
‘Abolish reservations after 10 years’: The illusion of merit and what BR Ambedkar never said
5
Fiction: 1896. Mark Twain is in Bombay. But he has vanished from his hotel room in the dead of night
6
This Christmas, Tripura roiled by RSS campaign demanding ‘delisting’ of Christian tribals
7
In Arunachal Pradesh, the Adi community is trying to reviving the traditional anyat millet
8
I cooked Fanta Maggi and Rasgulla Chaat to find out what viral Indian street food tastes like
9
The Prambaran Temple in Bali illustrates the vitality of Hinduism in historical South-East Asia
10
Anupam Hazra removed from BJP national secretary post