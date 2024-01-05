Reading
-
1
Inside the Hindutva world of the men behind the fake threats to blow up the Ram temple
-
2
The story of a drug that India has failed to ban
-
3
India’s ambitious river linking plan could flood water bodies with invasive species
-
4
Wrestling: Junior wrestlers launch protests against Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat
-
5
Two men who used Muslim names to make alleged bomb threat to Adityanath and Ram temple arrested
-
6
‘Panchak’ review: A half-spirited attack on superstition
-
7
‘Making Tea’: A poem by Vijay Nambisan
-
8
‘And, the Stars Are Not Sufficient’: A poem by Meena Kandasamy
-
9
A new biography of David Hare examines how the educationist reformed schools in colonial India
-
10
‘Yellow Today’: A poem by Imtiaz Dharker