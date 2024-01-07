Reading
1
India’s first and biggest dance conclave has shed its rarified air to walk into the real world
2
‘Literature saved my life. Writing gave me purpose’: Poet, writer, and queer activist Aditya Tiwari
3
How Modi government’s new criminal laws drastically increase police powers
4
How ‘Hinduphobia’ is being weaponised in the US
5
India’s ambitious river linking plan could flood water bodies with invasive species
6
‘To ignore what cannot be grasped with reason is sheer stupidity’: CliFi writer Rajat Chaudhuri
7
‘Pledge’: A poem by Amrita Pritam
8
Delhi: Winter vacations for primary schools extended till January 12
9
‘Evening’: A poem by Kuhu Joshi
10
Watch: Comedian imagines how human resource officers would talk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films