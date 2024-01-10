Reading
-
1
Why Taylor Swift should be on English Literature courses
-
2
India deeply disappointed Frieda Hauswirth, but she never gave up writing about it
-
3
Readers’ comments: Medical colleges are producing graduates like a factory line
-
4
Ramachandra Guha: The Chief Justice and the Father of the Nation
-
5
‘Literature saved my life. Writing gave me purpose’: Poet, writer, and queer activist Aditya Tiwari
-
6
Rashid Khan (1968-2024): Listen to some of the maestro’s best musical performances
-
7
‘Clearly an RSS-BJP event’: Congress declines invitation to Ram temple inauguration
-
8
Discovery of three new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh reflects biodiversity of region
-
9
‘Champions are built on consistency’: What it took for PV Sindhu’s parents to raise an Olympian
-
10
Why a social media row over Modi’s tweets led to the suspension of three Maldives ministers