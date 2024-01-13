Reading
1
Can an unfinished temple be consecrated? Opinion in Ayodhya is divided
2
Why Taylor Swift should be on English Literature courses
3
As South Africa takes on Israel at the ICJ, lessons for India on real global leadership
4
Ram temple shows Hindutva demands complete surrender – even of our memories
5
All four shankaracharyas to skip Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya
6
‘Literature saved my life. Writing gave me purpose’: Poet, writer, and queer activist Aditya Tiwari
7
God made me an instrument to represent people at Ram temple consecration, says PM Modi
8
‘The Day I Became a Runner’: Indian women’s right to ‘be’ was hard-fought and the road ahead is long
9
‘Lift’ review: A ‘Fast & Furious’ for the skies
10
‘Soma’: When AK Ramanujan wrote poems about his psychedelic experiments and their effects on him