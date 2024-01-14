I tried the #MTHL #MumbaiTransHarbourLink & it truly is an engineering marvel. But I don't get why @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp is soo careless to ignore the people stopping their cars mid-way & clicking selfies. Is this LEGAL? @MMRDAOfficial @mygovindia @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Ts1vKd59B7