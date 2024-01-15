Watch: Passenger assaults pilot who was explaining reason for flight delay, taken away from aircraft
The incident took place on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa after a long delay due to fog.
An agitated passenger on a Goa-bound Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi physically assaulted the pilot while he was explaining the delay in take-off from Delhi airport on Sunday. The passenger was escorted off the plane by the police.
Flight 6E-2175, which was scheduled to depart at 7:40 am, was delayed by several hours because of dense fog and low visibility in Delhi. The incident took place around 1pm in the afternoon when the captain was making an announcement, according to a report by The Times of India. The flight eventually departed at 6 pm, the report said.
The offender was taken out of the plane by CISF personnel. “We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” a Delhi Police officer told PTI.
Also Read: 168 flights, 18 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi