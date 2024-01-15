Watch: Warm welcome for South Africa’s legal delegation on return from ICJ hearing against Israel
Scenes from Johannesburg Airport.
Also Read: Watch: Renowned actors read excerpts from South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the ICJ
Why Burma was separated from British India
In paintings: How foreign artists saw Benaras in the 19th and early 20th centuries
‘I am a profoundly profane writer’: Hernan Diaz, 2023 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Fiction
A new book explores the fascinating architectural secrets of the Red Fort, Delhi
Ayodhya temple inauguration: Can Hindu religious conservatism undercut Hindutva?
The true story of a ‘Circus Beauty Queen’ who lifted an elephant on her chest
Start the week with a film: ‘The Killing’ is a perfect movie about an imperfect crime
Watch: Passenger assaults pilot who was explaining reason for flight delay, taken away from aircraft
Can an unfinished temple be consecrated? Opinion in Ayodhya is divided
‘The Learning Trap’ shows the dangers of a fractured education system and corporate teaching
Also Read: Watch: Renowned actors read excerpts from South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the ICJ