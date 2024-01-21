Reading
-
1
Don’t hold protests on Ram temple consecration day, TISS warns students
-
2
In Ayodhya, firm linked to BJP leaders sold ecologically sensitive land to Adani – for a big profit
-
3
Chowkidar to divine messenger: The transformation of Modi and India
-
4
Acts of violence, divisive policies in India are causes for concern: European Parliament resolution
-
5
‘A new imagination of social justice is emerging in modern Malayali fiction’: Translator J Devika
-
6
‘A Fate Written on Matchboxes’: How Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed’s ten-year rule changed Kashmir
-
7
Holding together many truths: An Indian Jewish woman’s perspective on Israel and Gaza
-
8
Watch: Women’s hair freeze as they step outside in minus 4 degrees Celsius in Texas, US
-
9
Kashmiris look to heaven, with prayers and hope, as snow stays away through coldest phase of winter
-
10
1951 to 2019: How the Indian judiciary turned the Babri Masjid into the Ram Mandir