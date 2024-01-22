Reading
-
1
‘I kept smashing the dome’: Four kar sevaks recall Babri demolition, ahead of Ram temple opening
-
2
A new book explores the history of Hindu-Muslim friendships and tensions since the 18th century
-
3
Don’t hold protests on Ram temple consecration day, TISS warns students
-
4
Harsh Mander: Ayodhya dispute was not just about a plot of land – it was about how we imagine India
-
5
As Indian democracy comes under siege, what can Indian-Americans do?
-
6
Kashmiris look to heaven, with prayers and hope, as snow stays away through coldest phase of winter
-
7
In Ayodhya, firm linked to BJP leaders sold ecologically sensitive land to Adani – for a big profit
-
8
Caught on dashcam on Mumbai’s new sea bridge: Car hits divider, flips twice before coming to a halt
-
9
‘A new imagination of social justice is emerging in modern Malayali fiction’: Translator J Devika
-
10
Why Burma was separated from British India