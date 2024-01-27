Reading
1
Aadhaar details, phone numbers of nearly 75 crore Indians put up for sale, claims cybersecurity firm
2
In its 74th year, India’s Constitution has been emptied of its soul
3
‘They saw a Muslim name and attacked’: How Hindutva mobs ran amok in Mira Road
4
Maratha quota activist ends hunger strike, says Maharashtra government has accepted demand
5
View from Kathmandu: How Nepalis celebrated the Ram temple consecration
6
Why it’s boom time for India’s movie makeup designers
7
‘I kept smashing the dome’: Four kar sevaks recall Babri demolition, ahead of Ram temple opening
8
Punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties must stop: Amnesty after Mira Road bulldozer action
9
In Assam, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra draws sympathy for Rahul Gandhi – support still some distance away
10
Marathas will get OBC benefits till quota is implemented, announces Maharashtra CM