Reading
-
1
In his new book, Raghuram Rajan examines why manufacturing has become so difficult in India
-
2
The incredible rise of Ramana Balachandhran from veena prodigy to Carnatic star
-
3
Two emperors, one India: Akbar and Modi share a single-minded focus on power – but nothing more
-
4
Why does the anti-defection law not apply to Nitish Kumar?
-
5
AI paintings have been sold for huge sums. Can they make us feel the way art created by humans does?
-
6
View from Kathmandu: How Nepalis celebrated the Ram temple consecration
-
7
With a high burden of domestic work, how much time to Indian women spend on self-care?
-
8
Punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties must stop: Amnesty after Mira Road bulldozer action
-
9
‘I’d like to write only my best novels’: 2023 International Booker Prize winner Georgi Gospodinov
-
10
Scroll@10: For books and publishing in India, it was the best of times, it was the hardest of times