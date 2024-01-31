Reading
-
1
What if the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been a part of Burma, not India?
-
2
A new book examines the jurisprudence of plunder and British imperial expansion in India
-
3
Poetry picks: Read Ishrat Afreen’s feminist Urdu poetry in translation
-
4
Inside Manipur’s new battleground: The border outpost of Moreh
-
5
How to lead an ethical life despite setbacks – as inspired by Gandhi’s philosophy
-
6
In his new book, Raghuram Rajan examines why manufacturing has become so difficult in India
-
7
Two emperors, one India: Akbar and Modi share a single-minded focus on power – but nothing more
-
8
Judge vs Judge: How the Calcutta High Court got caught up in the state’s politics
-
9
With a high burden of domestic work, how much time to Indian women spend on self-care?
-
10
Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan earns 2024 Paris Olympics quota place at ILCA 7 World Championship