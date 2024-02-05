An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Moments after winning three awards in quick succession at the Grammy Awards 2024, rapper Killer Mike was handcuffed and detained by the Los Angeles Police at the ceremony on Sunday. The artist was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena (video above), leaving his team in confusion. Mike was detained after he won in three main categories at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album.

A few hours after he was taken away, the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement on X said a man was detained at around 4 pm in connection with “a physical altercation”. The police noted it was for an altercation that took place at “the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” which is where the Crypto.com Arena is located. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division,” the statement added.

The 48-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was in the process of being released by the police department on Sunday night after being booked on a charge of ‘misdemeanour battery’.

Representatives for Killer Mike and the Grammys have not commented yet.

“The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you’re doing,” the artist said backstage, according to the Associated Press. “At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer,” he said. “At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done.”

Mike won the Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers”, and Best Rap Album for “Michael”. The three Grammy awards on Sunday was Mike’s first win in more than two decades.