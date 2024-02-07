Reading
-
1
Pune college ‘prom night’ disrupted on January 22, attendees forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Report
-
2
Uttarakhand’s mandatory registration of live-in relationships is absurd – legal experts explain why
-
3
Fiction: Augustine, son of an Englishwoman and a noble Indian, chooses a lawless life of pillage
-
4
Adani case is the latest example of Supreme Court’s listing ‘black box’
-
5
Fiction: What happens when two friends find themselves on opposite sides of the 1966 Mizoram war
-
6
Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’: ‘Comedy disarms and charms you, as opposed to talking down to you’
-
7
Caste census: Surveyors today are likely to face the same problems British enumerators did
-
8
Climate change is making salt harder to produce
-
9
Israel and Palestine: The two-state solution is dead – now, only warfare will prove decisive
-
10
From gem-craft to statecraft: How Gujarati jewellers became powerbrokers in Mughal India