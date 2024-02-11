Reading
-
1
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draws significantly from Hindu law – and barely represents others
-
2
Uttarakhand madrasa at centre of violence was demolished without a court order
-
3
‘Why enter our bedrooms?’: Uttarakhand’s live-in law leaves even young supporters of the BJP worried
-
4
Ramachandra Guha: Attempts by Karnataka Congress to mimic Hindutva methods are morally dubious
-
5
Readers’ comments: Don’t dismiss Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
6
‘You’re my Solskjaer’: Manchester United fans sing to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Mumbai
-
7
‘From Phansi Yard’: Sudha Bharadwaj’s writings from Yerawada Jail reflect on paradoxes of freedom
-
8
‘A Bird On My Windowsill’: Actor-writer Manav Kaul’s book is an introspective guide for every artist
-
9
Why Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series ‘Heartstopper’ is Gen Z’s defining publishing phenomenon
-
10
Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for indiscipline and anti-party statements