Several videos from Pune posted on social media show “mosquito tornadoes” in various areas of the city, including Mundhwa, Keshavnagar, and Kharadi. Residents in each of these areas spotted a dense cloud of mosquitoes in a swirling vortex, especially near the river bank.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the cause might be the increased water level in the Mula-Mutha River in Kharadi. A small dam and a water treatment plant on the river have weakened the flow of water, resulting in its accumulation. Along with current weather conditions, this has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The situation is severe along the river and has affected residential buildings, corporate offices, and schools.