From The Huddle! 🔊



A Test cap is special! 🫡



Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️



You Can Not Miss This!



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 |… pic.twitter.com/mVptzhW1v7