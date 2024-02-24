Reading
-
1
Did an Islamic institution really issue the ‘fatwa’ that child rights panel claims will fan hatred?
-
2
Over 60 years, a photographer in Delhi has single-handedly archived India’s cultural history
-
3
‘Article 370’ review: A puff piece about the decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status
-
4
‘Freedom fighters were not necessarily caste equality champions’: Writer Manoj Mitta
-
5
‘Aata Vel Zaali’ review: A superficial look at a life-altering decision
-
6
Watch: This inflight safety video demonstrates instructions using Indian dance forms
-
7
Maharashtra: Parents, teachers decry circular asking school children to post selfie with CM’s letter
-
8
Electoral bonds: Will the government comply with the Supreme Court’s disclosure orders by March 13?
-
9
Assam to repeal Muslim Marriage Act to prevent child marriages
-
10
A historian re-examines India’s past through its relationship with the Indian Ocean in this book