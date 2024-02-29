Reading
Booked under UAPA for inciting Haldwani mob. But CCTV footage and BJP leader reveal another story
Why tribal groups in Assam’s Karbi hills are demanding the eviction of Hindi speakers
Cat calling: What should the lions and lionesses of a secular state be named?
‘Alchemised’: Harry Potter fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see one of them become a book
In a new book, economist Kaushik Basu recalls his struggle with mental health as a college student
Mapping land ownership as part of the caste census could uncover key patterns about power, resources
Prosecute Union minister for spreading misinformation about slogans in Karnataka Assembly: Congress
Hinglish is older than you think. The earliest instance of its use dates back to 1827
An Indian scholar’s reflections: What ‘mimicry’ of legal procedures say about how society uses law
Explained: The legal tussle over Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status