Reading
-
1
Memoir: A French soldier’s fascinating contemporary commentary on the rapidly decaying Mughal Empire
-
2
Why Indian companies’ efforts at improving diversity are falling short
-
3
Mumbai: Eight railway stations to be renamed
-
4
Watch: Composer turns Radhika Merchant’s viral ‘ekdam Krishna lage che’ remark into a song
-
5
While Indians faced prejudice and abuse in Thailand, British colonists chose to dilly-dally
-
6
Watch: Huge snake spotted on curtain rods in a room of a military station in West Bengal
-
7
Haryana: Senior BJP leader Anil Vij walks out of legislature meet, not included in new Cabinet
-
8
Becoming MLA not a fundamental right: SC to disqualified Congress legislators from Himachal Pradesh
-
9
A new book explains the concept of ‘timeboxing’ or making productive use of one’s time
-
10
BJP wants to give employment to Pakistanis while our youth struggles, says Arvind Kejriwal on CAA