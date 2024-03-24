DAY 19 OF MY #CLIMATEFAST

5000 people fasting with me today. Morning Temperature: - 4 °C

As nature seems to find no serious place in our parliaments & policy making, I'm sharing a cray idea here.

Voting rights to nature.

It may sound weird, just as giving voting rights to… pic.twitter.com/Oa0xi66kzS — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 24, 2024

Educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk have been on a hunger strike for nearly 20 days, demanding a statehood for Ladakh and adopt measures that can protect the fragile and unique ecosystem of the Union Territory. His demands include the implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, a recruitment process and a separate Public Service Commission for Ladakh. Braving sub-zero temperatures, scores of Ladakhi people too have joined Wangchuk in his “climate fast” under the open sky in Leh.

END OF DAY 17 OF #CLIMATEFAST

I'm fine, just a bit tired.

More than a 1000 joined me for the fast. Snowfall in the afternoon. Leaders from Kargil visited & announced fast from Sunday the 24th to 27th March in Kargil city.

Hope you too are joining such gatherings & fasts in your… pic.twitter.com/f9HwqzsBSd — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 22, 2024

END OF DAY 15 OF #CLIMATEFAST

Today I'll introduce you to another brave heart who also completes 15 days of total fast today. Retired Subedaar Stanba served Indian Army for 30 years, including in Kargil war. He was in the elite & dreaded Ladakh Scouts regiment.

But today… pic.twitter.com/Rg5mgixpYS — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 20, 2024

Thousands of people gathered here this Sunday.

Among them 79 years old veteran Ladakh Scouts soldier Tsering Motup recipient of Ashoka Chakra joins thousands of people on the 12th day of #CLIMATEFAST pic.twitter.com/6BP6JsYNrR — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 17, 2024

BEGINNING OF DAY 11 OF #CLIMATEFAST

125 people sleeping outdoors under clear skies. Temperature: - 15 °C (wwce)

We appeal to you to support the Safeguard of #environment, #indigenous people, democracy and truth in India.

You may join 'Friends Of Ladakh' group .



Please spread… pic.twitter.com/BWgdXTE1jL — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 16, 2024

As his protests in Leh continues, people from across the country too have come forward to express their solidarity to Wangchuk.

Leaders of the Kargil democratic Alliance (KDA) too started a hunger strike at Kargil’s Hussaini Park after calling for a strike earlier this week demanding for statehood.

#SaveLadakh: Hunger strike begins in #Kargil. Delighted to see Hon’ble CEC @LAHDC_Kgl Dr. Jaffer and all the councillors participating in the hunger strike. Ladakhis are advocating for Statehood and Sixth Schedule.#RestoreStatehood #RestoreSixthSchedule pic.twitter.com/z63mm2KJOH — Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) March 24, 2024

Protest in #Kargil demanding statehood and sixth schedule. pic.twitter.com/H82YUgmG8Z — Sajjad Kargili | سجاد کرگلی (@SajjadKargili_) March 20, 2024

The leaders of farmers’ protest too have voiced their support to Wangchuk.

Today at Shaheedi Diwas at Shambhu, farm leaders showed Solidarity with @Wangchuk66. #SaveLadakh pic.twitter.com/WutDa5yB8c — Samita Kaur (@samitakaur74) March 23, 2024

As protests have intensified in Ladakh and Kargil, many across India too have come forward to stand with Wangchuk in solidarity.

Friends of Ladakh, Friends of Nature (FOLFON) across India did #ClimateFast and protests were held in over 25 Indian cities attended by thousands of people. We must #SaveLadakh & support Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing fast.



Protest at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.#SonamWangchuk @PreetiSMenon pic.twitter.com/AZXcbjuHOg — Muzzammil Hamidani (@MuzzammilAap) March 17, 2024

Our demand 6th Schedule! ✊

Day 18th of Climate Fast



Brave small students from CIBS joined the #climatefast (Hunger strike) for Ladakh’s constitutional safeguard under the 6th schedule is a powerful testament.#saveladakh #6thscheduleforLadakh #ladakh #savehimalaya pic.twitter.com/GSCy3v9fnC — Jigmat Paljor འཇིགས་མེད་དཔལ་འབྱོར། (@j_paljorladakh) March 23, 2024

