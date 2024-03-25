The Rolls-Royce Holi is one of the oldest Holi celebration of Kolkata where Lord Narayan and Goddess Lakshmi are taken for a Royal ride celebrating Holi through the narrow lanes of Burrabazar on a 100 years old Royce Car decked with flowers.



Happy Dol Utsav.



শুভ বসন্ত উৎসব। pic.twitter.com/wbgPKAFo23