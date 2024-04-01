-
1
‘Modi wants to be king forever’: Why ordinary voters flocked to the Save Democracy rally in Delhi
-
2
In Pawar stronghold Baramati, an election battle that reflects why Maharashtra is a challenge
-
3
Slavery and colonialism: Why South African Hindus and Muslims celebrate Easter – in their own way
-
4
International Booker Prize 2024: A reader’s guide to the 13 translated books on the longlist
-
5
Explained: The Katchatheevu dispute with Sri Lanka that Modi is raking up this election season
-
6
The jailing of NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha shows there was never a golden age of justice in India
-
7
How three 18th century ‘deviant mothers’ defied social norms in their novel writing
-
8
High funding but poor results: Bangladesh struggles with Bengal tiger conservation
-
9
Kodaikanal Solar Observatory: 125 years of gazing at the brightest star in the earth’s sky
-
10
Travel politics: Is ‘passportism’ being turned into a sly tool of racism and Islamophobia?