कंगना ने वक्त बदल दिया जज्बात बदल दिये ,12 - 17 सेकंड पर ध्यान से सुनना 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hbxrhwyt38 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) April 4, 2024

Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has left many social media users bemused after claiming that freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose was India’s first prime minister (video above). Ranaut made the remark during a Times Now Summit in New Delhi.

“Clarify me one thing for me, when we got independence, where did India’s first prime minister Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?” Ranaut, who is the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Prasad, asked Navika Kumar, the host. When Kumar said Bose was never prime minister of India, Ranaut retorted, “He wasn’t. But why not?”

Ranaut was echoing a line that has been taken by BJP leaders earlier. “Netaji Subhash was the first head of Akhand Bharat, who freed Andaman before 1947 and hoisted the Tricolor,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in September 2022, while inaugurating Kartavya Path and unveiling a statue of Bose’s at India Gate, New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a similar claim in November that year while attending an event at a private university in Greater Noida. “The Azad Hind Sarkar was the first ‘swadeshi’ government of India,” Singh said at the time. “I have zero hesitation in calling it the first ‘swadeshi sarkar’. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had formed this government and taken oath as prime minister on October 21, 1943.”

Play Full video (Find Ranaut's remark at 23-minute-35-second mark)

Here are some social media responses to Ranaut’s comments.

One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM !!



And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM !!



Where did all these people graduate from? 😁 — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 5, 2024

New Ad Hoc Professor Of WhatsApp University #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TCl7aWYEey — Rishabh Yadav (@Rishabhji1200) April 5, 2024

Nehru Ko Yuhi Blame Kar Diya, First PM To Bose The. pic.twitter.com/GoDQqcmqsn — Narundar (@NarundarM) April 4, 2024

Few years ago, Kangana Ranaut claimed that India got independence in 2014.



Now she says Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India.



What kind of absurd alternate history is this?



pic.twitter.com/p2rNN2KtOx — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 4, 2024

when Alia Bhatt said something like this on National Television she was just a teen (19 years old) but here almost 40 years old so called nationalists aka Andh Bhakt is so "Genius of the Year" for this!🫡pic.twitter.com/H4ap9QBkAw — ₭ (@theKamraan) April 4, 2024

Vote for educated and sensible people pic.twitter.com/NlnwaHpQKg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 4, 2024

According to Kangana Ranaut:

- India got independence in 2014

- Netaji Bose was the first PM of independent India.

- Sardar Patel wasn't made PM because he didn't know English



For more such jokes over the next 5 years, voters in Mandi should vote for Kangana. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) April 5, 2024

"Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Prime Minister of India. Before being PM he setup a factory making world class speakers and noise cancelling earphones" - KR at Times Now Gadgets Summit. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) April 5, 2024

If Subhash Chandra Bose was first PM, why did Modi blame Jawaharlal Lal Nehru for all these years? pic.twitter.com/Oyd4cHAvl9 — Rajeev Reddy (@RajeevReddyINC) April 4, 2024

So @KanganaTeam feels that Subhash Chandra Bose was India’s first PM

And @annamalai_k feels that Mahatma Gandhi was India’s first PM.

Finally the BJP can forget about Nehru and blame someone else… — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) April 5, 2024