On this episode of Scroll Ideas, we discuss the vulnerabilities of the election process in India with Kannan Gopinathan.

Kannan Gopinathan was a member of the IAS between 2012 and 2019 and is now an activist. He has earlier studied and worked as an electronics engineer with a background in Very Large-Scale Integration design of integrated circuits.

The video is in Hindi and is 68 minutes long.

Play

Host: Shoaib Daniyal

Producer: Karnika Kohli