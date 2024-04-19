-
1
‘Saffronisation of Doordarshan’: After DD News unveils new logo, social media users express alarm
-
2
Carnatic music: Violinist L Subramaniam’s new book looks at the 18th-century masters
-
3
Is the 2024 Lok Sabha election India’s last chance before the point of no return?
-
4
Husna Bai: The tawaif who made Hindustani music a respectable profession for women artists
-
5
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ review: Adultery saga has a maths problem
-
6
A Bharat Jodo participant recalls what went into organising the mammoth journey on foot
-
7
Very low voter turnout in six districts of eastern Nagaland amid shutdown over statehood demand
-
8
Can BJP use Ram as a campaign tool during the election?
-
9
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ review: Laboured and barely provocative
-
10
SC directs authorities to decide within three days on applications for gatherings amid elections