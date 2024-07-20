Reading
1
From the memoir: Annabel Mehta, Sachin Tendulkar’s mother-in-law, recalls her childhood in England
2
Muslims worst hit by Covid-19 mortality during first wave in India, new study shows
3
Modi’s claims about Congress receiving black money from Adani, Ambani ‘election propaganda’: Lokpal
4
No longer larger than life: Tamil Nadu’s star politicians and its voters – what has changed?
5
Hockey, Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
6
‘Love jihad’ drove out Muslims from an Uttarakhand town. In court, it turned out to be a hoax
7
Why did Zoho start a school for ‘contextual knowledge’? And whom is it for?
8
‘Video of journalist Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not fake or edited,’ X tells Delhi HC
9
‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ review: Show about sex work is proud to be loud
10
‘It’s not about you, dear reader’: On Alice Munro’s moral failures