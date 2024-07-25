Pune city also got heavy rains and Khadakwasla dam on Mutha River discharging 40,000 Cusecs to Ujjain dam.



Mutha River flows in the middle of Pune city, many areas in Pune likely to get flooded.



Ghat flood yet to reach inside the city.



In video flooding Mutha river.#Bhima… pic.twitter.com/uSSW0mQMMU