The Chaliyar River is overflowing after a landslide in Wayanad, seen from Areekode, Malappuram. Big trees and household items are caught in the flow, along with many shattered dreams. It's a scene of great sadness. #KeralaRains #Kerala #Rain



11:30 AM, July 30, 2024. pic.twitter.com/q89LxV3pCy