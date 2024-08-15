Women are marching from every street demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical College r@pe-mu₹der victim. People of Kolkata say that this is unprecedented, they have never seen people, especially women, marching on the streets in such anger. #JusticeForMoumita #ReclaimTheNight pic.twitter.com/MmTBCFfKy7 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) August 14, 2024

The protests have been sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The doctor, a postgraduate student, was found in the seminar hall at the hospital. Since Monday, doctors in many cities have struck work demanding laws to protect healthcare workers.

In Kolkata, there has been anger over how the police and the state government have handled the case. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Late night on August 14, while women were marching on the streets, a mob entered the premises of RG Kar Hospital and ransacked the area where doctors had been staging a protest for the last five days. They broke down the door leading to the emergency ward.

The Kolkata movement is one of the best example of a women-led movement without the aegis of any particular banner. At midnight when the women are protesting peacefully, some goons attempted to defame the movement by vandalising the RG Kar Medical College and police again failed. pic.twitter.com/ZObZyVzouT — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) August 14, 2024

Doctors of RG Kar Hospital said that female doctors were going to join women's peaceful march. Suddenly a mob gathered and entered the hospital and started vandalizing the emergency ward. They also vandalized protest stage, and the police failed to stop them. pic.twitter.com/tRkMje20LY — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) August 14, 2024