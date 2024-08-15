Watch: Thousands of women march in Kolkata to demand justice in doctor’s rape and murder case
The midnight protest took place five days after a trainee doctor was raped and killed in a seminar hall in the government-run RG Kar Hospital.
The protests have been sparked by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The doctor, a postgraduate student, was found in the seminar hall at the hospital. Since Monday, doctors in many cities have struck work demanding laws to protect healthcare workers.
Also read: What a brutal crime in a Kolkata hospital reveals about the dangers women doctors face in India
In Kolkata, there has been anger over how the police and the state government have handled the case. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Late night on August 14, while women were marching on the streets, a mob entered the premises of RG Kar Hospital and ransacked the area where doctors had been staging a protest for the last five days. They broke down the door leading to the emergency ward.