Reading
1
How two English artists, a century apart, saw the Taj Mahal and what it says about colonial-era art
2
How the Indian upper castes (and the Portuguese) exploited the tribals of Dadra and Nagar Haveli
3
August global nonfiction: Six new books to read to acquaint yourself with the stories of the world
4
Sub-categorisation verdict helps BJP’s agenda and endangers Dalit future
5
Start the week with a film: ‘Ullozhukku’ floats on the strength of terrific performances
6
Unsafe by design: Bad infrastructure keeps women watching their backs – fixing this would be a start
7
The rigour, discipline and beauty behind Gulzar’s immortal film song lyrics
8
Bihar: Part of Rs 1,700 crore bridge collapses in Bhagalpur, 16th such incident since June
9
Australia: Parent visa logjam grows, wait time hits 31 years
10
Man who arrived in 1988 from Bangladesh becomes first person in Assam to get citizenship under CAA