In the era of national populism, why do strongmen actually need to hold elections – and take the risk of losing them? How deeply rooted is Hindutva in Indian society? How do weak governments influence the character of the judiciary? How an India develop a radical new imagination for how to develop an economy that will generate work and employment?

These are some of the questions that three globally respected scholars of Indian politics, John Harriss, Christophe Jaffrelot and Rahul Mukherji. discuss with Harsh Mander in Heidelberg University, peace and justice worker and writer.

The future of Indian democracy in the aftermath of the 2024 national elections is the subject of the latest episode of Yeh Daag Daag Ujala, the Karwan e Mohabbat series with Scroll of discussions on the state of the Indian republic.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.