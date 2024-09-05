Reading
-
1
Interview: What the Kerala film industry needs to do to fix its problems
-
2
Mumbai’s ageing buildings need renovation – not redevelopment
-
3
‘The Greatest of All Time’ review: A Vijay show and not much else
-
4
This cookbook traces the history and purpose of traditional utensils used in South Indian cooking
-
5
Is Rahul Gandhi’s social justice card the key to trumping Hindutva’s corrosive appeal?
-
6
‘Will ask government to block Wikipedia’: Delhi HC issues contempt of court notice to platform
-
7
Bengal’s ‘anti-rape’ law will actually reduce convictions, say experts. Here’s why
-
8
Five Scroll stories win 2024 Laadli Media Awards
-
9
Why the Supreme Court criticised the delay in bail for Opposition leaders in Delhi liquor case
-
10
Maharashtra: Sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested for attempted murder