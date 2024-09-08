Reading
-
1
September global nonfiction: Six new books revisit events that changed the course of global history
-
2
‘Tanaav 2’ review: Truncated season leaves us hanging
-
3
Why is Chirag Paswan keeping the BJP on the edge?
-
4
‘The Tales from Campus: A Misguide to College’: The first lessons on empathy for young adults
-
5
How Gatoes navigated poor internet to pioneer food delivery across Kashmir
-
6
‘Call Me Bae’ review: A poor little rich woman’s coming of age is skin-deep
-
7
Why a professor from Belgium was branded ‘anti-India’ after Delhi lecture on 18th-century Dutch text
-
8
Ramachandra Guha: On André Béteille’s 90th birthday, a tribute to the wisest man in India
-
9
Paralympics 2024, India’s schedule on September 8: Pooja Ojha only Indian in action on last day
-
10
The British writer who found inspiration in India and the Great Game