Reading
-
1
Arvind Kejriwal says he will resign as Delhi CM in two days, seeks early polls
-
2
‘The Buckingham Murders’ review: An unfussy police procedural with a dodgy heroine
-
3
Chess Olympiad 2024: Indian men and women’s team beat Serbia, France respectively in fourth round
-
4
Visa-free destinations, Bollywood inspiration: Indians are travelling abroad in record numbers
-
5
September global fiction: A new novel by Sally Rooney and five other titles to look forward to
-
6
Adding more good-quality protein to the diets of older adults can combat muscle loss
-
7
There is a reason your X feed has turned more toxic. Have you heard of ‘engagement farming’?
-
8
Start the week with the film: ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is a heartbreaking tale of sibling love
-
9
For young readers: Meet Modadugu Vijay Gupta, a scientist who revolutionised Indian aquaculture
-
10
‘The Greatest of All Time’ review: A Vijay show and not much else