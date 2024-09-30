Play

Jayasree Kalathil, translates from the Malayalam

Notable works of translation:

  • Moustache by S Hareesh

  • Valli by Sheela Tomy

  • Diary of a Malayali Madman by N Prabhakaran

Play

Polly Barton, translates from the Japanese

Notable works of translation:

  • Butter by Asako Yuzuki

  • Mild Vertigo by Meiko Kanai

  • Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda

Play

Marilyn Booth, translates from the Arabic

Notable works of translation:

  • Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi

  • Disciples of Passion by Hoda Barakat

  • Leaves of Narcissus by Somaya Ramadan

Play

Jamie Chang, translates from the Korean

Notable works of translation:

  • Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo

  • Concerning My Daughter by Hye-Jin Kim

  • Miss Kim Knows and Other Stories by Cho Nam-Joo

Play

Jeremy Tiang, translates from the Mandarin

Notable works of translation:

  • Strange Beasts of China, Yan Ge

  • Ninth Building by Zou Jingzhi

  • The Wedding Party by Liu Xinwu

Play

Jennifer Croft, translates from Polish, Ukrainian, and Argentine Spanish

Notable works of translation:

  • Flights by Olga Tokarczuk (translated from the Polish)

  • The Woman from Uruguay by Pedro Mairal (translated from the Argentine Spanish)

  • Dislocations by Sylvia Molloy (translated from the Argentine Spanish)

Play

Daniel Hahn, translates from the Portuguese, Spanish, and French

Notable works of translation:

  • The Time in Between by María Dueñas (translated from the Spanish)

  • The Society of Reluctant Dreamers by José Eduardo Agualusa (translated from the Portuguese)

  • Phenotypes by Paulo Scott (translated from the Portuguese)

Play

Damion Searls, translates from German, Norwegian, French, and Dutch

Notable works of translation:

  • Septology by Jon Fosse (translated from the Norwegian)

  • Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke (translated from the German)

  • Demian by Herman Hesse (translated from the German)

Play

Tiffany Tsao, translates from the Indonesian

Notable works of translation:

  • People from Bloomington by Budi Darma

  • Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu

  • The Birdwoman’s Palate by Laksmi Pamuntjak

Play

Daniel Levin Becker, translates from the French

Notable works of translation:

  • The Birthday Party by Laurent Mauvignier

  • Like a Sky Inside by Jakuta Alikavazovic

  • Museum Visits by Éric Chevillard