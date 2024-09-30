Jayasree Kalathil, translates from the Malayalam
Notable works of translation:
Moustache by S Hareesh
Valli by Sheela Tomy
Diary of a Malayali Madman by N Prabhakaran
Polly Barton, translates from the Japanese
Butter by Asako Yuzuki
Mild Vertigo by Meiko Kanai
Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda
Marilyn Booth, translates from the Arabic
Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi
Disciples of Passion by Hoda Barakat
Leaves of Narcissus by Somaya Ramadan
Jamie Chang, translates from the Korean
Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo
Concerning My Daughter by Hye-Jin Kim
Miss Kim Knows and Other Stories by Cho Nam-Joo
Jeremy Tiang, translates from the Mandarin
Strange Beasts of China, Yan Ge
Ninth Building by Zou Jingzhi
The Wedding Party by Liu Xinwu
Jennifer Croft, translates from Polish, Ukrainian, and Argentine Spanish
Flights by Olga Tokarczuk (translated from the Polish)
The Woman from Uruguay by Pedro Mairal (translated from the Argentine Spanish)
Dislocations by Sylvia Molloy (translated from the Argentine Spanish)
Daniel Hahn, translates from the Portuguese, Spanish, and French
The Time in Between by María Dueñas (translated from the Spanish)
The Society of Reluctant Dreamers by José Eduardo Agualusa (translated from the Portuguese)
Phenotypes by Paulo Scott (translated from the Portuguese)
Damion Searls, translates from German, Norwegian, French, and Dutch
Septology by Jon Fosse (translated from the Norwegian)
Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke (translated from the German)
Demian by Herman Hesse (translated from the German)
Tiffany Tsao, translates from the Indonesian
People from Bloomington by Budi Darma
Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu
The Birdwoman’s Palate by Laksmi Pamuntjak
Daniel Levin Becker, translates from the French
The Birthday Party by Laurent Mauvignier
Like a Sky Inside by Jakuta Alikavazovic
Museum Visits by Éric Chevillard